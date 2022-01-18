HUNTINGTON — Over the course of Sunday and Monday, Wayne County and Tri-State area residents watched winter weather cover the region, and more is expected midweek.
The winter storm, which brought a mix of rain, snow and sleet to the area, created hazardous road conditions. Many schools and government offices were already closed Monday in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day, but region schools also closed Tuesday to account for snow on backroads which had not melted.
The storm was the second in recent weeks, and is the middle of yet another expected bout of precipitation.
According to the National Weather Service, Wednesday night Wayne County can expect rain, mainly after 1 p.m. with a high near 44. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible throughout the day Wednesday.
Wednesday night rain and snow are expected, with all transforming to snow after 11 p.m. Low temperature of around 20. Chance of precipitation is 90%. New snow accumulation of around an inch possible.
Looking to Thursday, there is a 40% chance of snow, mainly before 9 a.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 28. The night will finished mostly cloudy, with a low around 9.
Appalachian Power said Monday afternoon that more than 30,000 customers were without electricity. The company requested nearly 250 additional workers and they arrived in advance of the storm. Crews assessed damages, cleared safety hazards and made repairs on outages. Assessors were identifying damages to facilities, but until damages were more fully known, restoration estimates could not be accurately determined.
“The majority of storm-related outages are located in West Virginia, where 23,000 customers are currently without electric service,” the company said in a Facebook post. That number dropped to 17,000 by Monday evening. “The counties most affected include Cabell, Kanawha, Lincoln and Wayne.”
Matthew Bills, a clerk at 20th Street Hardware in Huntington, said an influx of customers came into the store Saturday as residents looked to prepare for the winter weather. Business slowed down Monday, but he attributed some of that to the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday, as some workplaces were closed and residents stayed home.
Some common items bought, which included salt, heat tape and snow shovels, aided with winterizing homes. Generators and accessories for them were also popular as residents prepared for possible power outages. Bills noted that the store also received several calls about sleds.
Reporter Xena Bunton contributed to this report.