HUNTINGTON – The Wayne County Fair kicks off today at Camden Park with gates opening at noon and the full event lasting Thursday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 6.While the gates open at noon each day, rides will begin at 1 p.m.General admission is $7.00, rides are $11.00 for all day or just $5.00 after 4 p.m. Children aged 3-years and under are free.Parking is also free and provided by the Wayne County Commission.Here is the schedule of events for the 2022 Wayne County Fair:Thursday, August 4th12:00 p.m. Gates open12:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open1:00 p.m. Rides start6:00 p.m. Opening Ceremonies with Brandon Dennison. Trail Life will present the Colors. National Anthem by Bobby Maynard.ELM Entertainment Series: Bobby Maynard student concert immediately following Opening Ceremonies9:00 p.m Gates CloseFriday August 5th12:00 p.m. Gates open12:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open1:00 p.m. Rides start4:00 p.m. Open Show5:00 p.m. Market Show, followed by Showmanship6:30 p.m. Livestock SaleChildren's Games immediately following the LivestockSale (held behind the Big Dipper)7:30 p.m. ELM Entertainment Series: Gospel singingfeaturing The Gospel Tide9:00 p.m. Gates closeSaturday August 612:00 p.m. Gates open12:00 p.m. Exhibit Hall Open1:00 p.m. Rides start2:00 p.m. The Cincinnati Circus Company will be strolling the grounds through 8:00 p.m. doing a wide variety of acts and entertainment5:00 p.m. Children's Games held behind the Big Dipper6:00 p.m. ELM Entertainment Series: Living Room & Luke Perry9:00 p.m. Gates close