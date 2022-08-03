Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

HUNTINGTON – The Wayne County Fair kicks off today at Camden Park with gates opening at noon and the full event lasting Thursday, Aug. 4 through Saturday, Aug. 6.

While the gates open at noon each day, rides will begin at 1 p.m.

