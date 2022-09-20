Here are the 2022 Wayne County Fair contest winners:
Friday night, Aug. 5, 2022
Sack race contest
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gus Parsley
2nd place: Kaiser Mathis
3rd place: Gabe Parsley
4th place: NONE
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st place: Elijah Parsley
2nd place: Josiah Stamper
3rd place: Cheyanne Stamper
4th place: Betty Parsley
13 yr. old and up:
1st place: Joseph Swain
2nd place: Zachariah Erlandson
3rd place: Isaac Stamper
4th place: NONE
Three-legged race contest
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gus Parsley & Kaiser Mathis
2nd place: Gabe Parsley & Case Perkins
3rd and 4th place: NONE
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st Place: Sawyer Mathis & Elijah Parsley
2nd Place: Betty Parsley & Cheyanne Stamper
3rd place: Josiah Stamper & Kiara Stamper
4th place: NONE
13 yr. old and up:
1st Place: Joseph Swain & Zachariah Erlandson
2nd Place: Garrett Mathis & Kaybreh Mathis
3rd Place: Grant Sizemore & Cody Penix
4th Place: Nancy Staats & Karen Christian
Egg toss contest
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gus Parsley & Kaiser Mathis
2nd place: Gabe Parsley & Case Perkins
3rd and 4th place: NONE
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st place: Elijah Parsley & Sawyer Mathis
2nd place: Betty Parsley & Cheyanne Stamper
3rd place: Josiah Stamper & Kiara Stamper
4th place: NONE
13 yr. old and up:
1st place: Joseph Swain & Zachariah Erlandson
2nd place: Kamron Christian & Allie Followay
2nd place: Josie Parsley & Addison Perkins
4th place: Breah Shadd & Bailey Wilson
Water balloon toss contest
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gabe Parsley & substitution
2nd place: Gus Parsley & Kaiser Mathis
3rd place: Jubilee Stamper & Case Perkins
4th place: NONE
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st place: Josie Parsley & Elijah Parsley
2nd place: Emma Amare & Candace Colagrosso
3rd and 4th place: NONE
13 yr. old and up:
1st place: Joseph Swain & Zachariah Erlandson
2nd place: Karen Christian & Faron Miller
2nd place: Garrett Mathis & Kaybreh Mathis
4th place: Kamron Christian & Allie Followay
Saturday night, Aug. 6, 2022
Sack race contest
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gus Parsley
2nd place: Kaiser Mathis
3rd place: Daniel Ball
4th place: Paisley Webb
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st place: Mason Medina
2nd place: Elijah Parsley and Betty Parsley
3rd place: Sawyer Mathis
4th place: Josiah Stamper
13 yr. old and up:
1st place: Joseph Swain
2nd place: Addie Perkins
3rd place: Isaac Stamper
4th place: Mason McMillian
Three-legged race contest
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gus Parsley & Kaiser Mathis
2nd place: Daniel Ball & Emily Ball
3rd place: Gabe Parsley & Paisley Webb
4th place: NONE
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st place: Elijah Parsley & Sawyer Mathis
2nd place: Kiara Stamper & Betty Parsley
3rd place: Mason Medina & Kayden Medina
4th place: Josiah Stamper & Cheyanne Stamper
13 yr. old and up:
1st place: Joseph Swain & Cody Penix
2nd Place: Garrett Mathis & Kaybreh Mathis
3rd place: Duke Parsley & Amanda Parsley
4th place: Addie Perkins & Josie Parsley
EGG TOSS CONTEST
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gus Parsley & Kaiser Mathis
2nd place: Paisley Webb & Jubilee Stamper
3rd place: Gabe Parsley & substitution
4th place: Daniel Ball & Emily Ball
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st Place: Elijah Parsley & Sawyer Mathis
2nd place: Mason Medina & Kayden Medina
3rd place: Josiah Stamper & Cheyanne Stamper
4th place: Kiara Stamper & Betty Parsley
13 yr. old and up
1st place: Joseph Swain & Cody Penix
2nd place: Faron Miller & Karen Christian
3rd place: Addie Perkins & Josie Parsley
4th place: Kamron Christian & Allie Followay
WATER BALLOON TOSS CONTEST
6 yr. old and younger:
1st place: Gus Parsley & Kaiser Mathis
2nd Place: Gabe Parsley & Emily Ball
2nd place: Daniel Ball & Christene Ball
2nd place: Paisley Webb & Jubilee Stamper
7 to 12 yr. old:
1st place: Elijah Parsley & Sawyer Mathis
2nd place: Kiara Stamper & Betty Parsley
3rd place: Felix Anih & Kiara Anih
4th place: Mason Medina & Kayden Medina
4th place: Josiah Stamper & Cheyanne Stamper
13 yr. old and up:
1st place: Kamron Christian & Allie Followay
2nd place: Joseph Swain & Cody Penix
2nd place: Garrett Mathis & Kaybreh Mathis
4th place: Duke Parsley & Amanda Parsley