WAYNE – The annual Wayne County Fair is returning this year and will be hosted at Camden Park. The fair is scheduled to begin Tuesday, Aug. 3, and will last until Saturday, Aug. 7.
Different events will take place each day, with highlights including opening ceremonies at 5 p.m. Aug. 3 and a livestock show at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 5.
There will be live music each evening of the fair, featuring genres such as bluegrass, gospel, country and alternative. An open mic challenge will be available Tuesday evening.