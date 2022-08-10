WAYNE — Surprises are in store for incoming kindergarteners in Wayne County this year due to a grant from a global nonprofit that will provide books, school supplies and more to get students excited and prepared for the beginning of their educational journey.
Wayne County Schools received a grant from Save the Children, a nonprofit focused on providing programs and materials to prepare students for school set them up for success.
For kindergarteners, Save the Children provides resources to help them mentally and physically prepare for the first day of school.
“We really want to set them up with a bright start to their school career and provide them the support that they need so that when they transition on that first day, they have a little background, they’ve got some support and they’ve practiced some of those kindergarten readiness skills so that when they enter that classroom, they are ready,” Save the Children Director Cathryn Miller said.
Save the Children operates in approximately 120 different countries and many states in the U.S., Miller said.
In West Virginia, Save the Children runs different programs through school districts and public libraries, and last year, the organization worked with all 55 counties in some capacity.
In Wayne County, incoming kindergarteners will receive a kit for entering school that will include a backpack, supplies, activity booklets and even some books about what the first day of kindergarten may look like and how to prepare.
Miller said programs like this are one of many ways Save the Children tries to support and enhance early skills.
“Our overall goal is to ensure that all kids in rural America have a healthy, strong foundation in life,” she said. “One way that we do it is we partner directly with school districts and we run programming in these districts that support children’s early literacy and math skills so they are on target and setting them up for future success in school.”
Superintendent Todd Alexander thanked Save the Children staff for the support and resources, and said Wayne County Schools representatives are excited to expand early access to educational materials for students.
“We’re very excited to be able to offer those books to the students to take home,” he said. “There will also be some other educational materials in language arts and math that will be in the kits that will eventually come home, and we just think it’s a great opportunity to spread literacy out into the community.”
Alexander said the kits will be distributed during kindergarten orientation or the first week of school.
More information about Save the Children can be found at the organization’s website or by contacting Cathryn Miller at cmiller@savechildren.org.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.