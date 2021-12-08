Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Jerry E. Chaffins to Jefffrey and Rebecca Chaffins, a parcel in Town of Ceredo, $80,000.

Jennetie Muncy to Joseph and Angel Maynard, a parcel on Jenny’s Creek, $1,000.

Betty and Harold Dingess to Joe and Angel Maynard, a parcel on Jenny’s Creek, $2,000.

Greg Allen Seese to Loretta Robetson, 58 AC on Sycamore and Peephole Creeks, $72,000.

Curtis Adkins et al to Samantha Adkins, two lots M.J. Subdivision of South Kenova, $29,640.

Knock Out Properties LLC to Sherrie and Jeffrey Hensley, lot 47 Spring Valley Terrace, $160,000.

Rodney Wiles et al to Lucas Dale Smith, lot 19 Westmoreland Subdivision #2, $160,000.

James Scott et al to Miranda Cobb, lot 19 Westmoreland Subdivision #2, 163,400.

Connie Hardwick to Jason and Phyllis Osborne, .5 AC, $110,000.

Robert Chapman et al to Jerry Collins, Hubbards Heights lot 48, $355,000.

Cisco Properties LLC to Ventura Properties LLC, two lots in Kenova, $360,000.

Carl Queen et al to Cody and Lindsay Noe, Dunrovin Subdivision Lot 3, $184,000.

Jess Davis Marcum to Elizabeth Maynard, 1 acre parcel, $37,000.

Michael and Sharon Alley to Christopher and Lisa Hedrick, three parcels in Ceredo, $80,000.

Estella Endicott to Joseph and Kathy Johnson, .55 acres, $6,000.

Milliard Bradshaw et al to Chanda Perry, 47.8 acres, $330,000.

