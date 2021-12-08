Wayne County land transfers Wayne County News Dec 8, 2021 9 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Jerry E. Chaffins to Jefffrey and Rebecca Chaffins, a parcel in Town of Ceredo, $80,000.Jennetie Muncy to Joseph and Angel Maynard, a parcel on Jenny’s Creek, $1,000.Betty and Harold Dingess to Joe and Angel Maynard, a parcel on Jenny’s Creek, $2,000.Greg Allen Seese to Loretta Robetson, 58 AC on Sycamore and Peephole Creeks, $72,000.Curtis Adkins et al to Samantha Adkins, two lots M.J. Subdivision of South Kenova, $29,640.Knock Out Properties LLC to Sherrie and Jeffrey Hensley, lot 47 Spring Valley Terrace, $160,000.Rodney Wiles et al to Lucas Dale Smith, lot 19 Westmoreland Subdivision #2, $160,000.James Scott et al to Miranda Cobb, lot 19 Westmoreland Subdivision #2, 163,400.Connie Hardwick to Jason and Phyllis Osborne, .5 AC, $110,000.Robert Chapman et al to Jerry Collins, Hubbards Heights lot 48, $355,000.Cisco Properties LLC to Ventura Properties LLC, two lots in Kenova, $360,000.Carl Queen et al to Cody and Lindsay Noe, Dunrovin Subdivision Lot 3, $184,000.Jess Davis Marcum to Elizabeth Maynard, 1 acre parcel, $37,000.Michael and Sharon Alley to Christopher and Lisa Hedrick, three parcels in Ceredo, $80,000.Estella Endicott to Joseph and Kathy Johnson, .55 acres, $6,000.Milliard Bradshaw et al to Chanda Perry, 47.8 acres, $330,000. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCriminal charges dismissed against Wayne BOE bus garage employee, but not before his deathMan arrested after homeowners find him under porch with loaded rifleFort Gay holiday decorations stolenJames "Lee" Reeves of WayneChristmas lights display coming to Ritter ParkCommission clarifies rumors regarding trails in Rich Creek areaPolice Blotter: Four booked at Western Regional Jail since Nov. 22Wayne Walmart launches online grocery pick-upAustin’s in Ceredo wins national awardWHS's Hodge signs with West Virginia Wesleyan Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Harmon Kenneth Riggs of Genoa William T. Salmons of Maryville, Ohio Patty Jo Davis of Wayne Carolyn Jean Jackson of Huntington Scottie Trent Perry of Dunlow Dorothy Louise Lycans Cronan of Huntington Keith Brian Clark of East Lynn Robert Lee "Bob" Napier of Huntington Nina Ferguson of Seville, Ohio Carl Emerson Wilson of Fuquay-Varina, N.C.