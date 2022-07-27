Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

FORT GAY — A Wayne County man was arrested and jailed Friday after he was accused of starting six wildfires, damaging an estimated 26 acres of land, according to court documents.

Joseph William Adkins, 45, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Western Regional Jail. Authorities in Wayne County charged Adkins with six counts of starting fire on the land of another. Bond was set at $62,000.

