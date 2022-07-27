FORT GAY — A Wayne County man was arrested and jailed Friday after he was accused of starting six wildfires, damaging an estimated 26 acres of land, according to court documents.
Joseph William Adkins, 45, was jailed at 2:10 p.m. Friday at Western Regional Jail. Authorities in Wayne County charged Adkins with six counts of starting fire on the land of another. Bond was set at $62,000.
According to Wayne County Magistrate Court documents, six wildfires were started in the Hampton Ridge area of Wayne County around 12:30 p.m. April 4.
Wayne County 911 received a radio transmission just after 5:30 p.m. that day that an ambulance crew had witnessed a man ignite a wildfire at the intersection of Radnor Hollow Road and Mill Creek Road, the criminal complaint states.
The crew put out the roughly one-foot-in-diameter wildfire and followed the man to his residence.
The ambulance driver had also seen the man in the area where the first fire was started before it is believed to have been ignited. The path the man would reportedly walk through the wooded area from Hampton Ridge to Mill Creek Road intersection would show a total of six wildfires, the complaint states.
The criminal complaint states the wildfires damaged an estimated 26.6 acres of land and cost the Dunlow Volunteer Fire Department and the West Virginia Division of Forestry roughly $592.
An investigation was conducted to determine where the wildfires were started and what caused them. Investigator John Bird found a hooded sweatshirt near the area that matched what the accused had been wearing before and after the wildfires.
Statements collected from the ambulance crew and driver stated the accused person threw a face mask, neck gator and backpack while walking to his residence, the criminal complaint said.
The neck gator was recovered April 6, and the face mask was found in a tree and photographed April 9.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for the Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.