GENOA – A Wayne County man was jailed Tuesday following accusations of sexual abuse of a minor.
Chester Adkins, 66, of Genoa, is accused of sexually abusing a child in his care when the child was 10 years old, according to a criminal complaint.
Adkins has been employed as a sergeant with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department; however, the department declined to provide information on his current employment status, deferring to West Virginia State Police, which is handling the investigation.
Adkins was charged with 10 counts of first-degree sexual abuse, 10 counts of first-degree sexual assault and 10 counts of sexual abuse by a parent, guardian or custodian.
The complaint states the victim, now 15 years old, disclosed they were assaulted by Adkins on 10 different occasions when the victim stayed at his home.
Adkins reportedly made the child sleep in the same bed as him, the complaint states.
The complaint states the victim underwent a forensic interview in January, which corroborated the accusations.
Adkins was jailed at 5:25 p.m. Tuesday at Western Regional Jail, and bond was set at $250,000.
In an unrelated case, Jeff Parsons, 35, of Genoa, was charged Tuesday after crashing his vehicle into an electronics store on 1st Street in Huntington.
Huntington Police Department officers were dispatched to the Cell-Tech Express around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the 600 block of 1st Street.
Parsons was charged with driving under the influence (DUI) while having a revoked license.
According to the criminal complaint, the Cabell County 911 dispatch located a West Virginia operator’s license for Parsons, which was found to be revoked for a DUI conviction from Feb. 4, 2015.
Parsons drove through the front window of the business.
The Western Regional Jail website did not list Parsons as an inmate as of Wednesday afternoon.
