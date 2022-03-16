HUNTINGTON — After a months-long national search for leadership at a Cabell County establishment, a man from neighboring Wayne County took the helm as president of Marshall University this year.
Kenova native and 2010 hall of fame inductee to the Wayne County city, Brad D. Smith, 57, always had coming home on his mind and when the opportunity to lead his alma mater arose, it was the clear way to travel country roads back home.
The first alumnus to be selected for the position, Smith was selected unanimously by the university’s Board of Governors and began his term in January by being presented with a kelly green jacket.
Smith obtained his bachelor’s degree from MU in 1986 and would move forward as an executive at Pepsi, a vice president at Advo and ADP and, finally, the CEO for 11 years at Intuit, helping nearly double sales and more than triple stock price, while turning the software company into a worldwide leader in cloud computing.
Smith’s first employer sent him to a two-week program in New York to eliminate his West Virginia twang, but decades later, his accent is unchanged. He considers it a feature, not a bug. He told one of his hometown newspapers that the twang sets him apart in a crowd.
He remains executive chairman of the board of Intuit and was recently board chairman at Nordstrom and a board member of Momentive, formerly SurveyMonkey, and Yahoo.
On his way to the top of Silicon Valley, he frequently returned to visit family in West Virginia and bought property and a home in the state a few years ago.
Dubbed as “one of the Silicon Valley’s champion CEOs” in Fortune magazine, Smith frequently mentioned he still proudly wore his Marshall University class ring. It was a reminder of Smith’s late father as well as his hometown roots.
During a presentation to the West Virginia Senate Finance Committee in February, Smith said he frequently is asked why he chose the Mountain State and the job at Marshall. After all, Smith had the means and reputation to go wherever he chose.
“I can answer that question in one word: purpose,” he said. He quoted Mark Twain, “Who said, ‘The two most important days in our lives are the day that we’re born and the day that we discover why.’
“And I have known West Virginia was my ‘why’ since the day I was born, and that Marshall University plays an important part in helping advance the vision into that next chapter of great for our state.”
And so the “Brad D. Smith era” officially began in January at Marshall University.
Smith previously told HD Media his history with Marshall inspired him to seek the position, stating it was a combination of purpose and his ability to pay it forward.
During his presidency, Smith said he plans to have an empowered provost and to rely on deans and faculty senate when making decisions. While the job description might differ from those in academia, Smith said it is a similar model he follows in Silicon Valley.
He also hopes to grow the university’s relationship with the Huntington community and Appalachia as a whole.
Smith said he hopes to build on Marshall’s international brand, “tremendous” student body and faculty and strong programs. He wants to make Marshall’s curriculum more market-driven and future-focused, increase accessibility to classes — both online and via employer sites — and make the university distinctive from others.
Smith lives at the university president’s house overlooking Ritter Park in Huntington with his wife, Alys. The Smiths are the parents of two grown daughters, Devon and Payton.