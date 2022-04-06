LAVALETTE — The Wayne County News is inviting all readers and members of the Wayne community to attend an appreciation luncheon to honor your support of local journalism.
The event will take place at Creekside Golf Club on Thursday, April 14 from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and feature free pizza, wings and salad for attendees.
Meet and greets will be available with HD Media leadership as well as Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt.
“I hope to see a big crowd come out and not only get some free food from a great local restaurant, but to also celebrate how much your support is appreciated,” Merritt said. “I know the Wayne County News is just as important to all Wayne County residents as it is myself, and I hope this luncheon will help to not only show everyone how much I personally value your support, but HD Media does as well.”
Attendees are also encouraged to bring with them ideas on topics they would like to see in the paper, proposed improvements and any other suggestions they may have.
“This paper is not only important to me personally, it is a crucial a service to all of the county for keeping our residents informed as well as celebrating our county,” Merritt said. “With that said, I hope to hear from you what content you want to see moving forward.”