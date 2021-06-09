The Herald-Dispatch has moved its operations to its new building that was purchased last August.
This includes operation of the Wayne County News.
It is now located on Braley Road near Huntington.
The new mailing address is 5192 Braley Road, Huntington, WV 25705.
Hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
The best way to contact someone regarding anything related to the Wayne County News is Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt via email at ndotson@hdmediallc.com.
For story ideas or news tips, reporter Sarah Ingram can be contacted at singram@hdmediallc.com.