CHARLESTON — The Wayne County News was recognized by the West Virginia Press Association for general excellence of work completed in 2021 during the group's annual convention in Charleston Aug. 4-6.
Wayne County News received third place in Division IV, which is composed of weekly newspapers in the state of West Virginia with 3,500 or fewer subscribers.
Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt said she was proud to see the paper she loves recognized.
"I put my heart and soul into the Wayne County News each week, and while I love what I do regardless, it is wonderful to see my little paper recognized on the state level," she said.
WVPA also handed out multiple individual awards to past and present WCN staff including Merritt, Sarah Ingram and Katrina Dick.
Merritt was awarded first place in the breaking news category for an article about the proposal to bring the Hatfield McCoy Trail system to East Lynn Lake being suspended, as well as first place in best news columnist.
Merritt was also awarded third place for business, labor or economic coverage for an article about the start of Coalfield Development's Fort Gay revitalization project at the former high school.
Sarah Ingram was awarded first place in news feature writing for her article explaining residents' opposition to the trail system in East Lynn as well as second place in business, economic or labor reporting for an article about crafters finding new ways to advertise products.
Ingram also took both second and third place in best lifestyle features for her articles about a locally produced docuseries and a Prichard resident who was awarded an honorary Buffalo High School diploma.
Weekly columnist Katrina Dick was awarded second place in the category of lifestyle columnist for her weekly fashion column titled "Frugal Fashionista." In the column, Dick explains current fashion trends, sales to watch for and anything related to fashion or beauty.