The Wayne County News garnered nine awards in the West Virginia Press Association’s 2021 newspaper contest, for work completed in 2020.
WVPA officials announced individual winners Friday. The group will announce the Newspaper of the Year, General Excellence Award winners, Photo of the Year and other awards in a virtual ceremony Aug. 27.
Managing Editor Nikki Dotson Merritt said it is great to see the small paper perform well on a state level within the awarding district.
“During a time of uncertainty both in the county and worldwide, our small publication was able to stay at the forefront of news and keep the community informed,” she said. “Though we are a smaller, weekly paper, the awards mean just as much and speak levels of the importance of the publication in Wayne County. I am proud to have a handful of people dedicated to making the WCN the best it can be.”
First-place awards went to WCN staff for best COVID-19 coverage, former staff writer Luke Creasy for Best Sports columnist as well as Best Sports Feature and News Writing for his article on Wayne County’s only female boys basketball player.
Also awarded a first place prize was Merritt’s article about the Williamson family of Kiahsville who adopted their daughter after holding a sign at a West Virginia clinic that performs abortions.
Second-place awards went to Katrina Dick, who snagged runner-up in the Best Lifestyle Columnist for her weekly fashion columns in which she writes about affordable fashion, and Merritt, who also took second place in the Best News Columnist category.
Finally, third-place recognition was given to Creasy for his article about Spring Valley High School graduate Cody Sharp’s experience playing a shortened season for Marshall University. Also taking third place in Best Lifestyles Feature was Merritt’s article about RLG Fitness owner Randi Green and Best News Feature for the Wayne County love story of Bob and Garnet Bryant.
WVPA Executive Director Don Smith said 2020 was an unprecedented year for the news industry and the awards reflect the times.
“Our newspapers did outstanding work in 2020,” Smith said in a news release. “The COVID-19 coverage was the most impressive effort, with multiple newspapers winning a first-place award in news or advertising.”
Sister publication The Herald-Dispatch also claimed 19 awards in its division, with Creasy as well as others often featured in the Wayne County News claiming multiple honors.