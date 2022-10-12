Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — Officials in Wayne County are urging voters to vote “no” on Amendment No. 2, which is featured on the Nov. 8 general election ballot statewide.

Amendment No. 2, which garnered attention in the halls of the Capitol during the legislative session, at face value would reform property taxes in West Virginia and be a cut for residents of the state.

HD Media reporter Lacie Pearson contributed to this article.

Recommended for you