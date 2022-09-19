Wayne County pizza restaurant presumed total loss in Sunday fire By SARAH INGRAM singram@hdmediallc.com Sarah Ingram Author email Sep 19, 2022 15 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 4 Buy Now West Virginia Pizza Company, located on 5th Street Road in Lavalette, caught fire around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | HD Media Buy Now West Virginia Pizza Company, located on 5th Street Road in Lavalette, caught fire around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | HD Media Buy Now West Virginia Pizza Company, located on 5th Street Road in Lavalette, caught fire around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | HD Media Buy Now West Virginia Pizza Company, located on 5th Street Road in Lavalette, caught fire around 7:45 p.m. Sunday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | HD Media Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save LAVALETTE — West Virginia Pizza Company in Lavalette caught fire Sunday night with both the owner and another employee on site.Wayne County 911 Director BJ Willis said the Lavalette Volunteer Fire Department was on scene 10 minutes after receiving the call from dispatch, around 7:45 p.m. Sunday evening. The business is one mile north of the fire department.Willis said the flames were put out within 15 minutes but the inside of the building sustained significant damage.Owner Tami Kilgore was in the building at the time the fire began, but was not harmed in the blaze.She said on social media that she was "totally heartbroken," but did thank customers for their support throughout the years.Willis said 19 firefighters responded to the scene, and the building is expected to be a loss.The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Sarah Ingram Author email Follow Sarah Ingram Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesDrug, embezzlement among arrests in Wayne CountyJack Donald WellmanMountain Heritage Day brings Fort Gay community togetherJohnnie Lee MullensNo major injuries reported in Wayne County school bus crashKenova Save A Lot reopens WednesdayGrant McGuire: Quiet quitting isn't good, but it's understandableViolet Mae DavisHazel Damron named FGHSAA Alumna of YearPrichard Elementary teacher showcases curriculum progress for Wayne BOE Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Timothy James Mulkey Jessica Ann Adkins Sexton Royce Damron Violet Mae Davis Johnnie Lee Mullens Carolyn Gale Wilson Jack Donald Wellman Chris L. Bailey Violet Mae Davis Johnnie Lee Mullens