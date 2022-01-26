WAYNE — Wayne County and West Virginia as a whole are starting to see a small decrease in active COVID-19 cases, though the school district currently accounts for nearly half of active cases.
Wayne County has 473 active cases as of 10 a.m. January 25, which is down from the 515 reported Monday afternoon and average for the last few weeks.
For reference, there were 180 active cases in Wayne on Dec. 29.
However, according to the Wayne Count Schools COVID-19 tracker, there are currently 200 active cases, which accounts for 42% of the county total if the numbers are accurate.
The school system is still seeing the effects of back-to-school following holidays as well as mini-outbreaks in specific locations.
Wayne County was red on the most recently released Department of Health and Human Resources case map.
Statewide, there are 19,277 current active cases and 425,013 total since the on-start of the pandemic.
“The tragedy of COVID-19 seems almost unimaginable,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “So many West Virginians have been lost to this deadly disease and our sympathies are extended to these families. Please do all you can to prevent further tragedy in our communities by choosing the COVID vaccine and booster.”
West Virginia has seen 5,650 total deaths — and 947,701 people are totally vaccinated.
CURRENT ACTIVE CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (99), Berkeley (838), Boone (345), Braxton (83), Brooke (121), Cabell (1,245), Calhoun (59), Clay (80), Doddridge (90), Fayette (710), Gilmer (83), Grant (129), Greenbrier (361), Hampshire (158), Hancock (185), Hardy (158), Harrison (642), Jackson (120), Jefferson (372), Kanawha (2,576), Lewis (104), Lincoln (234), Logan (416), Marion (552), Marshall (286), Mason (301), McDowell (190), Mercer (703), Mineral (263), Mingo (275), Monongalia (1,070), Monroe (244), Morgan (121), Nicholas (362), Ohio (310), Pendleton (70), Pleasants (46), Pocahontas (16), Preston (298), Putnam (736), Raleigh (1,067), Randolph (320), Ritchie (81), Roane (150), Summers (168), Taylor (179), Tucker (10), Tyler (109), Upshur (172), Wayne (473), Webster (69), Wetzel (156), Wirt (73), Wood (767), Wyoming (432).
Delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested. Please visit www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more detailed information.
West Virginians ages 5 years and older are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Boosters are also available for those 12 and older.
The Wayne Health Department offers testing Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m while supplies last.
To learn more about the vaccine, or to find a vaccine site near you, visit vaccinate.wv.gov or call 1-833-734-0965.