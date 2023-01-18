Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander is looking into potential solar energy projects for some Wayne County schools, he said during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.

Alexander said he has met with representatives from Solar Holler, a Wayne County-based solar energy company, and a second Virginia-based company to discuss implementing solar panels on some schools in the district.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

