WAYNE — Wayne County Schools Superintendent Todd Alexander is looking into potential solar energy projects for some Wayne County schools, he said during the Board of Education meeting Tuesday.
Alexander said he has met with representatives from Solar Holler, a Wayne County-based solar energy company, and a second Virginia-based company to discuss implementing solar panels on some schools in the district.
While the conversations have only recently begun, Alexander told the board it could be a good opportunity for some schools.
“At this point it does sound really promising and like something we might want at our schools,” he said. “It’ll only work at certain schools depending on their location and how much sunlight comes in, but there are some interesting opportunities.”
No decision has been made whether to go forward with the project, and Alexander said he would bring all new information to the board members before a decision has been made.
He also stated he can try to arrange for a solar company representative to attend a future board meeting to answer any questions and address concerns.
The board responded positively to the idea.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.