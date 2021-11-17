WAYNE — A program allowing students and faculty to anonymously report safety concerns has been implemented in Wayne County schools, and the safety and security manager said he hopes the program makes more people comfortable in reporting problems affecting physical and emotional health.
“It’s just another tool for us to allow students to submit when they have instances of bullying and threats and violence and all that stuff,” said safety and security manager Mike Hart. “Now if a student wants to put their name, they can put their information but they don’t have to because some people don’t feel comfortable going to administration.”
The program, called STOPit Solutions, allows students to anonymously report bullying, threats, mental health concerns and more and can directly connect them to the departments or individuals who can assess and hopefully assist in resolving any situations, Hart said.
Officially introduced at the end of October, Hart said the program has not been used yet but the schools will be showing informational videos in classrooms to make sure students know how to download the STOPit app and how to properly report concerns.
Wayne County schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said the program was able to be implemented after the county received a grant from the Mountain State Educational Services Cooperative.
Alexander and Hart said the county does not have high reporting numbers of bullying situations, but the app could make administration aware of previously overlooked problems.
“I think anytime that you can add a tool to what you’re offering that helps increase school safety, certainly we’re interested in that,” Alexander said. “I think that this has the potential to help us identify problems that might have gone unidentified in the school system so I think it’ll be a positive thing.”
The program also has 24-hour service representatives from STOPit Solutions, so students who send messages in the middle of the night will not receive delayed responses. Hart said if the concern does not receive a response fast enough, STOPit representatives will contact administration or local police depending on the severity of the concern.
Cabell County schools implemented the program a few years ago, and director of communications Jedd Flowers said it has been helpful addressing concerns even if they do not receive concerns frequently.
“It’s not heavily used but when it’s used, it’s pretty important,” he said. “Our hope is that it’s never needed but it’s a tool for our students and they know it’s something they can use and know they are not alone.”
Flowers said even during the COVID-19 pandemic, the app allowed students to submit concerns and the schools’ social workers and counselors were able to address problems as needed.
Hart said he is hopeful the students utilize the program after they know more about it, and the use of technology can make it easier to address problems quicker.
“We just hope students use it and administration is able to handle the incidents in a timely manner,” he said. “Hopefully it’ll make things easier and quicker to handle, and we hope it’s beneficial.”