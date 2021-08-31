WAYNE — Schools are seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases as in-person education continues, leaving some already transitioning to virtual learning.
Superintendent Todd Alexander announced three classrooms in Wayne County schools had transitioned to remote learning due to COVID-19 outbreaks during the Board of Education meeting last Tuesday then on Thursday, it was announced all classes at Lavalette Elementary were moved to remote learn from Aug. 30-Sept. 3 and are set to return in person Sept. 7.
While Alexander said during the BOE meeting that at the time there were around 32 students or staff who had tested positive, with two students learning virtually, the Wayne County schools website today lists 116 positive cases since the beginning of the school year as of 4 p.m. Aug. 31. Almost 100 of the listed positive cases were discovered on or after Aug. 23.
With the BOE’s decision to require masks whenever Wayne County is in orange or red on the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources color metrics map, students and staff have been required to wear masks since the beginning of the school year.
In other news, the BOE discussed the following topics during the Aug. 24 meeting:
Wayne County schools overall saw a decrease in state testing scores compared to previous years, especially in math and English. Alexander told the board he met with interventionists who will be identifying and assisting students who need extra assistance and said it is important to get students back on track as quickly as possible.
Behavior Analyst Angie Trader approached the board to explain the schools’ behavior program. This program works with students who are unable to focus or cause disruptions in class and finds different methods to assist the students and the teachers. Trader asked the board to increase the pay rate for the schools’ analysts so they can be competitive with other programs and increase their staff.
Alexander told the board he wishes to discuss goals for the board to achieve over the next year or so at the next regularly scheduled meeting. Some of the ideas already known are the progress on getting funding approved for the consolidation of Buffalo Elementary and Buffalo Middle schools and the reconstruction of the bus garage.
The next regularly scheduled board meeting is set for 6 p.m., Sept. 14 at the Board of Education building. Masks are required for attendees according to the color coding of the county.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.