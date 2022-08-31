Wayne County students begin 2022-23 school year Nikki Dotson Merritt Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Aug 31, 2022 20 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 11 Buy Now Tucker Lewis attends 2nd grade at Prichard Elementary. Submitted Photo Skylar and Urijah Frazier attend Kindergarten and 3rd grade at Wayne Elementary School. Submitted Photo Parker Watts begins his sophomore year at Tolsia High School. Submitted Photo Tanner and Haley Davis begin 3rd and 1st grade at Fort Gay PreK-8. Submitted Photo Braelyn Scarberry begins 9th grade at Spring Valley High School, Laekyn Scarberry begins 8th grade at Ceredo Kenova Middle School and Kasen Scarberry begins 1st grade at Ceredo-Kenova PreK-8. Submitted Photo Buy Now Winston Perry begins 2nd grade at Buffalo Elementary and Shalynns and Dyllan Perry begin, 6th grade at Buffalo Middle School. Submitted Photo Braxton Bragg begins Kindergarten at Crum Elementary School. Submitted Photo Joshua Burns begins Kindergarten at East Lynn Elementary. Submitted Photo Buy Now Harper Jones begins 1st grade at Kellogg Elementary. Submitted Photo Hanna Preece begins her first year as a special education teacher at Wayne Elementary School. Submitted Photo Cody Shy begins his senior year at Spring Valley High School. Submitted photos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesGabby's 152 Tortilla Street opens in LavaletteBeulah Adkins BaisdenWayne Library awarded West Virginia Department of Arts, Culture and History grantSamuel Leopold MaynardFor an evening, 4th Avenue will be Cruise Avenue once againTickets on sale for Healing Appalachia concert, featuring Tyler ChildersWayne athletes of all ages recognized at annual Meet the Pioneers eventAngela Williamson RatcliffSpring Valley kicks off fall with Meet the TimberwolvesDeloris Jean Gilkerson Jarrell Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Kenneth David Narramore Vester Patrick Napier Samuel Leopold Maynard Linda Kay Gilkerson Vester Patrick Napier Samuel Leopold Maynard Linda Lee Finley Beulah Adkins Baisden Wanda Louise Adkins Hester Maxine Murphy