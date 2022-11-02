Rylan Davis, portraying Spookley, acts out a scene as the Greater Huntington Park & Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre present “Spookley the Square Pumpkin” on Oct. 9 at the Ritter Park Amphitheater in Huntington.
HUNTINGTON — “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” took over Huntington as the cast performed in 12 Cabell County Elementary Schools, had four community performances and on Friday, performed for hundreds of Wayne County students.
The musical, a partnership with the Greater Huntington Park and Recreation District and the Huntington Area Regional Theatre (HART in the Park), was portrayed by adults and children alike, with many Wayne County students taking the stage.
The show followed Spookley, a pumpkin bullied by other gourds for being different. Through the musical, Spookley discovers even though she is different, she is still important, and the other pumpkins learn that bullying is wrong.
Rylan Davis, seventh grader at Ceredo-Kenova Middle School, portrayed Spookley and said she enjoyed dancing with kids during the show and how the other pumpkins came to accept Spookley’s differences.
“My favorite part is, I really do like the song ‘Transylvania Twist’ to dance with everyone because that’s really fun,” she said. “I also like towards the very end where Spookley is actually welcomed there on the farm, I think that’s really fun.”
The performance had students from Wayne and surrounding counties, and for some, performing in “Spookley the Square Pumpkin: The Musical” was their first time on stage.
Three spiders befriended Spookley during the play, Edgar, Allen and Poe. Charlie Cline, a Wayne Elementary School second grader who played Allen, said he liked how the kids could have fun while also learning not to be mean to others.
“My favorite part about the show is the kids learn something and they know what to do,” he said. “With us, it’s a fun thing, but to them, it’s something to learn and fun at the same time.”
Co-founder of HART in the Park and artistic director Thomas Smirl said having the extra show was the idea of Ceredo-Kenova Middle School Principal Brian Davis, who pointed out it was a lot of Wayne County students performing in the play, so Wayne County students should see the play.
During the performance, children started chanting Spookley’s name, and Smirl said it was unexpected but amazing to see how much they enjoyed the show.
From a director’s perspective, Smirl said it was nice to bring the musical back because usually, once a show has a final performance, more shows are not added.
“It’s kind of one of those things where, a lot of times we’ve done shows and you get to the last show and think, ‘Wow, can’t we do this another weekend, it’d be so nice,’ and you can’t because it’s done, but this one, it actually came back to life, and that’s wonderful” he said.
The students who performed also said seeing their peers perform lets them know they can get into acting at a young age, too.
Max Flick, 12, is a seventh grader from Hurricane Middle School and portrayed Poe, and he said introducing the students to a good message with a character they know could be a positive way to introduce them to theater.
“I think it’s good to get the kids involved, especially with characters they know,” he said. “Like with Spookley, a bunch of kids know Spookley and it’s around Halloween time so I think it’s good to do this stuff to get kids involved and have a character they would recognize and maybe they’d want to do this, too.”
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.