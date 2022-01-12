WAYNE — School is back in session for Wayne County students and the beginning of a new semester gave some students an opportunity to switch from virtual to in-person learning, or vice versa.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said 21 students transitioned from virtual schooling to in-person to start the second semester, with a mix of students who were asked to return and some who wanted to return to in-person learning. Additionally, about 40 students transitioned to virtual learning, he said.
“We saw the numbers go up as the semester went on and as the COVID numbers worsened,” Alexander said. “When we were, or since we have been consistently red on the map, we see more students interested in virtual instruction.”
Students enrolled in virtual instruction are required to attend 90% of their live classes and must maintain a 2.0 GPA or at least a 60% in all classes. The school year began with 252 students enrolled in virtual programs, but through assessments and student recommendation, more than 100 students have transitioned to or from virtual schooling at some point during the school year.
Alexander said going into the second semester, school officials and the Wayne County Board of Education are continuing working toward their goals of addressing learning loss with interventionists, developing internship opportunities and expanding the county’s robotics league.
The schools have continued work with interventionists who designated time with virtual and in-person students to address subjects most negatively impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic such as English and mathematics. Students are being tested throughout the year and new learning tools are being presented to address learning loss.
Alexander said the board is meeting with a variety of businesses to discuss the potential of during at after school internship opportunities for high school students.
“We’ve already had some meetings and we have some more set up for the upcoming weeks,” he said. “But we are in very early discussions talking about internships possibly in the mornings or afternoons of the school day or possibly after school programs, just whatever would work for these businesses and would be best for our students.”
The robotics league has been opened up to middle and elementary schools as well, Alexander said, with teams working together to build and code robots throughout the county. School officials are being trained to judge robotics competitions, and Alexander said he is hopeful to have the first competition by March.