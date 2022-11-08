Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Voters in Wayne County showed continued support for the school district by voting in favor of the Board of Education excess levy that has been in place since 1950.

Though the beginning of the night had the “for” and “against” totals close, support for the levy pulled ahead a little over halfway through, giving it an unofficial win of 5,052 to 3,700 after Tuesday’s general election concluded.

