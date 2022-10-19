Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News.

Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists.

WAYNE — The Wayne County Clerk’s Office hosted a state-required public testing of electronic voting equipment Monday, Oct. 17 under the leadership of retiring Wayne County Clerk Renick Booth.

Also conducting the test were voting staff Brenda Osburn, Julie Stephens Chaney, Andrea Ellis and Karen Christian.

Tags

Recommended for you