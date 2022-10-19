WAYNE — The Wayne County Clerk’s Office hosted a state-required public testing of electronic voting equipment Monday, Oct. 17 under the leadership of retiring Wayne County Clerk Renick Booth.
Also conducting the test were voting staff Brenda Osburn, Julie Stephens Chaney, Andrea Ellis and Karen Christian.
All Wayne County Commissioners were present to observe and sign off on the process. Commissioners Robert Thompson, Jeff Maddox and Kenneth Adkins proofed various ballot styles and were able to approve everything for the Nov. 8 general election.
Casto & Harris Representative Michael Branard was on hand to assist Wayne County with testing the new ExpressVote System brought in to use for the first time this year.
The ExpressVote is a universal voting system designed for use by all voters. Voters can use the touchscreen to make their ballot choices. Headphones and a tactile keypad are available for voters who require an audio ballot. When a voter has finished their ballot, the machine will print their marked ballot card which can then be placed in the tabulator or ballot box.
Early voting begins Oct. 26 and will last until Nov. 5 in West Virginia and Wayne County.
Voters can cast ballots at the Wayne County Courthouse from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on weekdays and special open hours on Saturday, Nov. 5. The general election takes place Tuesday, Nov. 8. Polls will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 7:30 p.m.