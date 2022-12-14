Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne Elementary School on Friday welcomed a new four-legged friend to serve as a therapy dog with a special “pup rally” and ceremony. Students at the school made signs, pictures and balloon dogs as part of the celebration to welcome Winnie, a female apricot and white labradoodle.

Winnie is the eighth therapy dog to be placed as part of First Lady Cathy Justice’s Friends With Paws initiative for Communities In Schools.

