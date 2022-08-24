WAYNE — Wayne Elementary School will welcome a furry, four-legged friend this school year after it was announced Thursday it will participate in a statewide school therapy dog program.
Along with Wayne Elementary, six other schools will add therapy dogs to their campuses as part of the Communities In Schools Friends with Paws program, West Virginia first lady Cathy Justice announced Thursday.
Wayne County Superintendent Todd Alexander said Emily, a female apricot labradoodle, will be a positive addition to the school community.
“I think the students will be ecstatic and I’ve already seen how some of the staff are going to react, so I think the dog has found a good home at Wayne Elementary School,” Alexander said.
“For a number of years, I’ve heard from the folks that work in our counseling departments and mental health side of operations there’s a benefit of having that resource, a therapy dog, and so when the first lady’s office asked if we would be interested, we jumped at the chance.”
Friends with Paws is a partnership between the Governor’s Office, West Virginia Communities In Schools nonprofit and the West Virginia Department of Education.
Therapy dogs can serve as an outlet for students to address trauma and social and emotional wellness issues.
Cathy Justice said Communities In Schools is serving students throughout West Virginia in many ways, and therapy dogs are another tool to aid West Virginia children.
“This dog is a teaching tool. It goes to the schools as their friend as well, but it’s just like a teacher, a book or anything — we’re using this as something to benefit the children, let them feel better about themselves, know that they can be so popular and do anything that they want to do,” she said.
The program was announced in March, and soon after announced three therapy dog placements before the end of the 2021-22 school year. With the additional dogs announced Thursday, 10 certified therapy dogs will be placed in schools before the end of the year.
Friends with Paws hopes to place another 10 therapy dogs in 2023.
In addition to Wayne, schools in Berkeley, Greenbrier, Hardy, Mingo, Pocahontas and Wyoming counties each will receive a therapy dog at one of their schools.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.