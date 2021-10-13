Wayne Fall Fest Parade Oct 13, 2021 6 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 8 Buy Now Remi Kye (left) was named Tiny Miss Wayne County during the 2021 Wayne County Fair. Sarah Ingram | Wayne County News Buy Now Wayne, Lavalette and Dunlow volunteer fire departments blared sirens and flashed lights during the parade. Buy Now Community members could show off their tractors, cars and other motorized vehicles during the Fall Fest Parade. Buy Now Community members could show off their tractors, cars and other motorized vehicles during the Fall Fest Parade. Buy Now Wayne High School band started off Saturday's Fall Fest Parade. Buy Now Haylee Christian (center) was crowned Queen during the 2021 Wayne County Fair. Buy Now Wayne sports teams threw candy to children watching the Fall Fest Parade. Buy Now Wayne, Lavalette and Dunlow volunteer fire departments blared sirens and flashed lights during the parade. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesCabell EMS worker dies of COVID-19State pumpkin record broken by Fort Gay residentTaleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of WayneTwo jailed on drug charges in Wayne CountyNorma Jean Ward of KenovaLarry Dwayne Thompson of GenoaAnthony Daniel Perry France of WayneLoretta Osburn of East LynnCarol Jean Endicott of Fort GayJames P. Holt of Catlettsburg, Ky. ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Donna Lavonne Parsons of Wayne Mary Nagel of Chattaroy, W.Va. Taleina Suzanne Adkins Combs of Wayne Jack Miller of Huntington James P. Holt of Catlettsburg, Ky. Carol Jean Endicott of Fort Gay Loretta Osburn of East Lynn Naomi Ruth Holland Moore of Louisa, Ky. Norma Jean Ward of Kenova Bruce Mitchell Frye of Wayne