HUNTINGTON — The Wayne High School Class of 2023 said goodbye with gratitude of the memories made over the last four years and excitement for the adventures they face next.
Superintendent Todd Alexander said he looks forward to seeing what the graduates of 2023 go on to accomplish next.
“We’re gonna miss them and it’s been a great group of kids we’ve had through Wayne High School the last four years. We’re looking forward to seeing what they do in the future,” he said.
The Class of 2023 is made up of 130 students.
Graduate Nathan Hammer said he felt senior year quickly passed. Having transferred from Spring Valley High to Wayne High his junior year, Hammer said he felt like a freshman again just one year before graduating.
“To my fellow graduates, I would just say thanks y’all for accepting me when I was coming out to Wayne from Spring Valley. I really appreciate everybody,” he said.
Hammer will attend Marshall University with plans to study physical therapy.
Students received bags with pixie sticks, the sugary candy, ahead of the ceremony, and Wayne High Principal Sara Stapleton gave them a chance to eat the candy after they walked across stage to receive their diplomas.
Stapleton said she saw some students happily eat the candy, some were hesitant, some made sour faces and others wiped their hands off on their graduation robes. She said life can be sweet, sour or sticky, and whether students jump right into whatever their next path is or walk in slowly, she believes they have the knowledge they need to be successful.
Another faculty member also took out a $100 bill in front of the graduates. He held it up, then crumpled it, then stomped on it all while Stapleton asked the students if they would still want the bill if it is not new.
Stapleton said despite the changes, the $100 bill is still worth $100. She said the students should feel the same no matter what they face after leaving high school.
“It never costs its value. Even now, regardless of the damage or sickness or pain, neither will you,” Stapleton said.
