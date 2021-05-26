Wayne High School will conduct it commencement ceremony at 10 a.m. Saturday, May 29, at Joan C. Edwards Stadium at Marshall University.
VERY HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Cole J. Allen, whose parents are Chris Allen and Beth Allen; Zachary C. Basenback, whose parents are Matthew Hamlin and Kelly Basenback; Ashlee D. Bell, whose parents are Gene Bell and Lisa Bell; Nathan A. Beller, whose parents are Joshua Beller and Deb Rice; Jimmy L. Berry, whose parents are Bob Robertson and Kristi Robertson; Gracie N. Bloss, whose parents are Thomas Bloss and Jennifer Bloss; Ethan H. Bowens, whose parents are Chris Bowens and Stacy Bowens; Abigail F. Browning, whose parents are Donald Browning and Lillian Browning; Madison K. Chaney, whose parents are Shawn Bishop and Daisy Bishop; Kameron E. Chapman, whose parents are Larry Sanders II and Joanna Sanders; Haylee K. Christian, whose parents are Jarrod Christian and Karen Christian; Chelsey R. Cox, whose parents are Ben Cox and Judy Cox; Kelton E. Creed, whose parents are John Creed and Tawanna Creed; Haley M. Dalton, whose parents are Michael Dalton and Tracey Dalton; Madylin O. Ellis, whose parents are Rodney Ellis and Jill Maynard; James L. Finlen, whose parents are William Burns and Jessica Burns; Chase W. Jackson, whose parents are Mike Jackson and April Jackson; Jared A. Kushner, whose parents are Noah Kushner and Paula Kushner; Alyssa N. Lambert, whose parents are Dennis Lambert and Kristina Lambert; Tyler E. Maynard, whose parents are Brent Maynard and Melanie Maynard; Karli D. McDaniel, whose parents are Johnny McDaniel and Andrea Adkins; Jordin S. Michels, whose parents are Gary Michels and Melissa Michels; Haylee F. Mills, whose parents are Lee Mills and Vanessa Mills; Emilie K. Osborne, whose parents are Jason Osborne and Kim Osborne; Madison K. Queen, whose parents are Kent Queen and Terri Lynn Queen; Carrie L. Ross, whose parents are Timothy Ross and Tonya Ross; Katherine G. Rowe, whose parents are Jeff Rowe and Debbie Rowe; Kylie M. Saxton, whose parents are Jonathan Saxton and Michelle Saxton; Kierstin F. Stroud, whose father is Kevin Stroud; Hannah L. Thompson, whose parents are David Thompson and Lisa Thompson; Haley N. Wallace, whose parents are Anthony Wallace and Christy Wallace; Brandon N. Werthammer, whose parents are Nicholas Werthammer and Diana Dean; and Havannah S. Wilson, whose parents are Matt Wilson and Cindi Wilson.
HIGH HONORS GRADUATES: Tatonn Green Adkins; Shyanna Rose Brooks; Cameron Roger Cade; Allison Marie Clark; Kaylee Jean Francis; Larry Ethan Lucas; Ashley May Marshall; Morgan Ashley Marshall; Kayla Suzanne McSweeney; Dylanger Lee Messer; Benjamin Aaron Mills; Andrianna Jae Napier; Jacob Ryan Porter; Nathan Joe Porter; Cassandra Deanne Reynolds; Kaitlyn Paige Scott; Emma Elaine Simpkins; Kaylee Dawn Thompson; Michael Chase Vaughan; and Erika Melody Wallace.
HONORS GRADUATES: Audrey Rene’ Adkins; Christopher Tyler Blackburn; Ethan Michael Blatt; Kathryn Lorraine Dean; Alana Marie Eves; Alexa Nicole Eves; Christopher Dale Lee Frye; Cole Thomas Kiley; Allison Nicole Maynard; Brody Dylan Maynard; Nicholas Ryan Maynard; Ethan Skye Meade; Austin Tyler Mink; Logan Kyler Moore; Brayden Riley Queen; Kelsey LeAnn Queen; Hayleigh Marie Ramey; Bryan Matthew Sansom; Natasha Sharon Sexton; Evan Nathaniel Smith; Daniel Craig Spreaker; Dustin Sean Strudivant; Gina Michelle Denay White; and Katie Brooke Willis.
GRADUATING CLASS CONTINUED: Autumn Nicole Adams; RIP Colt Adams; Carter Dawson Adkins; Isaiah Clifford Adkins; Jordan Nicholas Adkins; Joshua Lynn Adkins; Sebastian Vaughan Kinstler Adkins; Shawn Brady Brooks; Dusty Gage Caldwell; Terry Lee Chafin Jr.; Brandon Eugene Dennison; Emily Marie Dial; Edward Woodrow Dillon; William Harold Dillon II; Brandon Lee Dotson; Trevor Anthony William Dudding; Colt Bryanray Elam; Madyson Elizabeth Farnsworth; Zachary Allen Hale; Cintia Isabella Hernandez; Travis Ray Hurt; Cameron Ray Isaacs; Austin Tyler Johnson; Hayden Chase Leep; Dellia Jane Ruth Liston; Abigail Casey Marcum; Madison Hope Marcum; Eric Phillip Maynard; Shyanna Page Maynard; Hannah Michelle Mays; Jacob Eli Merritt; Andrew Elliott Miller; Elizabeth Conley Nelson; Jacob Maclain Osborne; Hayden Daniel Owens; Jasmine Marie Patrick; Cayden Stephen Paugh; Kaylee Nicole Perry; Stratton Kincade Perry; Emily Camillia Peters-Comer; Tristian Isiah H. Politte; Madison LeAnn Reed; Jordan Ray Roberts; Gavin Nathaniel Rose; Jonathan Seth Roy; Cassidy Dawn Smith; Elijah Blaise Smith; Katherine Elizabeth Smith; Makenzie Ray Smith; Briannia Kay Sparks; Elizabeth Ann Talbert; Brianna Lynn Tanner; Abner Alexander Vance; David Isaiah Walker; Katilyn Renee Lane Watts; Aaryn Kyle Webb; Caleb Matthew White; Conner Luke Williamson; Sharon Elizabeth Carroll Woodard; and Emily Page Woods.