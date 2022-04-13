In the year 2022, Wayne High School will turn 100 years old and is hosting an alumni reunion on Saturday, May 21 from 2-5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria as part of the celebration.
The reunion is open to everyone who ever attended or worked at Wayne High School including graduates, teachers, coaches, administrators and service personnel.
Among the activities will be guided tours of the school and photography sessions for graduates grouped by decade. The community is asked to spread the word, especially with older graduates, and try to get out as big a crowd as possible.
The origins of Wayne High School date back to 1882 when a teacher named Taylor B. McClure established a school in the town of Wayne.
The school was a private institution and was named Fairview High School, Fairview being the name of the town at the time. Families paid tuition for their children to attend the school from young childhood into young adulthood.
It was said that anyone with aspirations to enter politics or business went through the school, and indeed many of the most prominent figures of the early 1900s attended.
Over time, the school went through name changes, occasionally known as Wayne High School and Oakview Academy; however, McClure’s formula changed little. The school was interrupted in 1915 when McClure left to assist in establishing Buffalo High School before returning the following year. McClure’s private school in Wayne opened for a final term in 1916.
At about that time, interest in public high schools began spreading throughout the state. Only Buffalo High School and Ceredo-Kenova High School served the county, and both focused on the northern section.
The first effort to establish a county high school situated locally in the town of Wayne began in 1915 but met with little success. Finally, on Sept. 11, 1922, Wayne County High School opened in a two-story white house in Wayne and served students from Lavalette, Fort Gay, Wayne, Dunlow and Crum.
At first, the school colors were blue and gold and remained so for over a decade. It was not until the late 1930s that football coach Friel Cassell changed them to red and black. In 1925, a new brick structure was completed on the hill overlooking the old two-story house which was converted into a dormitory. Students took the train, rode horseback, and occasionally drove cars to reach the school.
Many stayed in Wayne all week and only returned home on the weekends. The year 1925 also marked the first graduating class, consisting of 12 students. Over the years, the number of students continued to grow, enticed to the school by sports teams and the promise of an education.
At the time, each magisterial district had its own board of education, and Wayne County was home to six separate boards. Each ran its own affairs, and those in the southern part of the county sent their high school-age students to Wayne County High School in Wayne. In 1931, Butler District established its own high school in Fort Gay and withdrew support for the county high school. They were followed by Crum in 1939. As regions broke away and created their own high schools, “county” was dropped from the name of the school in Wayne, and it became simply Wayne High School.
For 40 years, the brick building on the hill in Wayne served the needs of the high school; however, by the 1950s, the number of students had outgrown the structure, and plans were made to build a new school in town.
In 1960, the Board of Education acquired the old county farm property, which had housed the poor, elderly, and mentally ill for 80 years, and made plans to build a new school there. The new facility was built in a modular pattern with new buildings added as funds materialized. Eventually, the separate structures were connected by walkway and eventually an enclosed hall.
For the next several years, buses carried students back and forth between the old school on the hill and the new buildings north of Wayne. Students often had classes in both facilities. Finally in 1967, all classes were moved to the new structure, and the old school on the hill became a junior high school.
Since the 1960s, Wayne High School has remained in its present location along Craig Road in Wayne. Several additions have been made in that time with a gym built in 1979.
The band room, commons area, and science building were constructed in 1987 using bond money and were followed by a vocational wing. Most recently, a new office complex and six new classrooms were completed in 2016, and for the first time, all the primary buildings were enclosed under one roof.
As Wayne High School approaches its first century of existence, the thousands of graduates who have walked its halls are invited to come back home and visit.
Bring your memories with you, and everyone will have a fantastic time.