WAYNE — Football, baseball and softball teams at Wayne High School received a grant Friday which will be used to keep costs down for student athletes and sports event audience members.
Through the Local Economic Development Grant, the athletic department received $12,000 to be put toward equipment for athletes and keep ticket prices for games low.
“We’re appreciative of any help we can get because basically we’re funded on a few businesses and ticket sales,” said athletic director and head football coach Tom Harmon. “So you take one year of pandemic problems and it just creates more problems down the line.”
Harmon, head baseball coach Adam Adkins and head softball coach Jessica Mills were presented with the grant Friday.
Harmon said they try to make the cost of being an athlete as cheap as possible for students, and use funding to purchase safety equipment, ensure facilities are accessible and safe, and provide food and travel as needed.
Harmon said sometimes people do not realize how expensive it is for athletic teams to even begin a season, with costs of baseballs and softballs averaging around $8-$10 and football helmets costing more than $400.
Adkins said another prideful aspect of Wayne High School athletics is the included benefit for the middle school students.
“All this money doesn’t just impact the high school kids, it goes down into the middle school, too,” he said. “We have an indoor facility and really let anybody and everybody that is going to come into our Wayne programs use it and go into our scheduling.”
Del. Josh Booth said he wrote the letter to apply for the grant after discussing needs with the coaches.
Booth said Wayne High will continue making up lost revenue from the COVID-19 pandemic, and the grant given to the school is not extravagant, but more of a necessity to keep these programs going.
“This is our school, these are our kids, and we got to pull together, all of us collectively, to overcome these small hurdles, which we’re going to do,” he said. “Things are getting better every day and things are turning quicker than I expected them to but there are still challenges that need to be overcome.”
