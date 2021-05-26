Dancing the night away in an airport hangar may not be what Wayne High School students expected for their prom, but they were just thankful to be able to enjoy the experience, some students said.
“Honestly I didn’t think we were going to get a prom at all this year, and I didn’t go to last year’s either, so I just wanted to have one just for the experience,” senior Havannah Wilson said. “So I’m glad it’s happened and I’m happy to be with friends.”
After Wayne High School announced they would not be organizing a prom for students due to the COVID-19 pandemic, parents came together and decided to organize a dance themselves.
The night began at Ritter Park with a promenade to give students and parents a chance to get pictures with nice backgrounds. Dressed in all the colors of the rainbow and every color in between, the students were able to be photographed by the fountain or under the arches to get those memorable shots.
The promenade put all of the students’ elegant attire on display, then they could head to prom in their formal wear or change into comfier clothing, which some chose to do. Even some of those who chose to stay in their dresses ended up switching out their high heels for sandals or just danced away barefoot.
When they arrived at the hangar, students walked in to see decorations, foods, another photo station and a dancefloor. As the music blasted through the speakers, some students sung along, some jumped and they danced and made memories with their peers.
Given that the school year kept some friends from seeing each other, senior Kathryn Dean said she was happy to be able to enjoy one of their final chances to hang out before graduation.
“It’s amazing, I love being able to dress up and I love taking pictures,” she said. “And it’s like the last chance for some of us before graduation.”
Wilson attended prom with her friends Haylee Mills and Brandon Werthammer, and they were happy to be enjoying the night together because until everyone returned to five-day in-person learning, they did not see each other often, Werthammer said. Even on the blended learning schedule, he was in school on Monday and Tuesday while Wilson and Mills attended Thursday and Friday.
The three said they understood why the school chose not to put on an official prom for students, but they were still upset by the decision. When they found out parents were coming together to put on a prom, they were both excited to see what the night had in store.
Even with the pictures, the music and the memories to be made, a variety of students said they were most excited to get food. But hanging out with friends was a close second.