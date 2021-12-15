WAYNE — Students at Wayne High School experienced adverse reactions to vape pens possibly filled with THC last week, but did not overdose because of the devices, Wayne County schools Superintendent Todd Alexander said.
“It’s not the first time, and this isn’t the first year that we’ve had an issue, but we’ve had an issue with vapes,” he said. “But, it’s my understanding that people are able to get ahold of these THC products to put in vapes and there are times when kids are utilizing those types of substances, which are illegal for them to use, and they have negative reactions to them.”
Wayne High School had emergency medical services respond to students who had negative reactions to vape products Thursday, but Alexander said students were not transported to the hospital to his knowledge. Students were released to their parents after being checked by EMS staff.
Wayne High School Principal verified no students were transported to the hospital, and said the instances are under investigation.
Alexander said while each instance could have had other factors contribute to why students reacted negatively, he believed all the instances were related to vape products.
With hopes to stop the use of vapes on school property, he said, the county will be implementing detection devices in the near future. These devices will be located in the schools and possibly on buses, Alexander said.
“We’re in the process of installing detectors at all three high schools to help prevent the usage of those,” he said.
Alexander said he plans to work with the Prevention Coalition to discuss resources and education regarding vapes for students and parents.
Though an issue over the past few years, Alexander said cases in the schools had decreased until this school year, where they have had a few instances of students vaping on school property.
