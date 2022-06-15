Wayne Library kicks off Oceans of Possibilities summer program Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Jun 15, 2022 5 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 10 Buy Now Case Fitzpatrick visits a shark as The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne Public Library hosts its "Oceans of Possibilities" Summer Reading Program. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News ALL PHOTOS: The Wayne Public Library hosts its “Oceans of Possibilities” Summer Reading Program. Photos by Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — Dozens of kids aged pre-school to middle school piled into the upstairs floor of the Wayne Public Library last week to kick off the Summer Reading Program.This year’s program, titled “Oceans of Possibilities” will feature activities, games and of course stories about sharks and other aquatic animals.Nearly 40 children attended the opening day of the summer-long event and were treated to a snack, story time and a special visit from a shark.The program will continue until July 14 on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, as well as take home activities which can be picked up on other days.– Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMan arrested after pursuit in PrichardCeredo Farmers Market to open June 17Community raises over $10,000 for Steele MerrittCharles E. AdkinsSpring Valley's Pratt MSAC baseball coach of the yearScotts awards Vinson softball $50,000 grantLoretta Ann NicelyLynwood AdkinsFlag football kicks off in WayneGreat American Petting Zoo visits Lavalette Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Barbara Ann Perry Paul David McPeek Roy Lewis Susan Ann Bowen Roy Kenneth Fortner Anna Jean O'Brien Wilma Ruth Branham Ellouise R. Patton James Edward Marcum Charles E. Adkins