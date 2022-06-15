Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Dozens of kids aged pre-school to middle school piled into the upstairs floor of the Wayne Public Library last week to kick off the Summer Reading Program.

This year’s program, titled “Oceans of Possibilities” will feature activities, games and of course stories about sharks and other aquatic animals.

Nearly 40 children attended the opening day of the summer-long event and were treated to a snack, story time and a special visit from a shark.

The program will continue until July 14 on Tuesdays and Thursdays each week, as well as take home activities which can be picked up on other days.

– Wayne County News

