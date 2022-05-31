Wayne library story time kicks off June 1 By NIKKI DOTSON MERRITT ndotson@hdmediallc.com Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email May 31, 2022 7 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — Sign-ups for the Wayne Public Library Summer Reading program titled “Oceans of possibilities” begin today, June 1 at the library.The program will run until July 14 and feature weekly activities centered around reading.Participants aged preschool to 8th grade are welcomed to check out books, and will be able to visit the treasure chest when returning them.In-person activities will take place each Tuesday and Thursday, and this year the program is offering two take-home days.Mondays will feature a “Grab ‘N Go craft bag” and Wednesdays will feature “Make ‘N Take craft.” All supplies are limited.There will be weekly prize drawings beginning June 10 for all that check books out during that week and grand prizes awarded July 14 at the final program for all children that finish the program.Branch Manager Lana Smith said she encourages all to come out and join the fun and help support the library in the process.2022 Summer Reading Program ScheduleJune 1: Dive into Summer Reading — Sign-up and check books out (through June 7)June 7: Shark Day FunJune 9: Pirate Scavenger HuntJune 14: Ocean FoodsJune 16: Ocean BalloonJune 21: Costume DayJune 23: Ocean ActivitiesJune 28: Animal FunJune 30: Ocean Waves with musicJuly 5: Ocean ActivitiesJuly 7: Ocean timeJuly 12: Shark Week TimeJuly 14: Ocean Party — final day celebrationCostume Day 2 p.m. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesHuntington man dies in head-on crashCeredo man sentenced to prison for distribution of fentanylGenerations of WHS grads gather for all class reunionDreamland Pool expected to open Memorial Day on limited scheduleSteele Strong sale to benefit infant heart transplant recipientDeputies hosting fishing event with county youthAaron McComasElizabeth Thompson MathisConnie Marie Browning JonesBubble bursts for WVU baseball: Mountaineers left out of NCAA Tournament Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries Margaret Etta Jean Hall Queen Rose Mary McReynolds Aaron McComas Elizabeth Thompson Mathis Connie Marie Browning Jones Charles Edward Blankenship John D. Webb Robert Travis Carter Della Vanover Robert Jarrell Adkins