WAYNE — Sign-ups for the Wayne Public Library Summer Reading program titled “Oceans of possibilities” begin today, June 1 at the library.

The program will run until July 14 and feature weekly activities centered around reading.

Participants aged preschool to 8th grade are welcomed to check out books, and will be able to visit the treasure chest when returning them.

In-person activities will take place each Tuesday and Thursday, and this year the program is offering two take-home days.

Mondays will feature a “Grab ‘N Go craft bag” and Wednesdays will feature “Make ‘N Take craft.” All supplies are limited.

There will be weekly prize drawings beginning June 10 for all that check books out during that week and grand prizes awarded July 14 at the final program for all children that finish the program.

Branch Manager Lana Smith said she encourages all to come out and join the fun and help support the library in the process.

2022 Summer Reading Program Schedule

  • June 1: Dive into Summer Reading — Sign-up and check books out (through June 7)
  • June 7: Shark Day Fun
  • June 9: Pirate Scavenger Hunt
  • June 14: Ocean Foods
  • June 16: Ocean Balloon
  • June 21: Costume Day
  • June 23: Ocean Activities
  • June 28: Animal Fun
  • June 30: Ocean Waves with music
  • July 5: Ocean Activities
  • July 7: Ocean time
  • July 12: Shark Week Time
  • July 14: Ocean Party — final day celebration
  • Costume Day 2 p.m.

