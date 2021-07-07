BRANCHLAND, W.Va. — A Wayne man is facing multiple charges after a pursuit in a stolen vehicle June 27 in the Branchland area of Lincoln County, according to a criminal complaint.
According to the complaint filed by Cpl. M.C. McMillian of the West Virginia State Police, the officer was performing a stationary road patrol along Six Mile Road near Branchland on June 27 around 10:30 a.m.
The officer observed a red 2007 Chevrolet Cobalt being driven with expired tags and a brake light out, according to the complaint. The officer initiated his lights to conduct a traffic stop, and the vehicle reportedly sped up.
Steven Andrew Maynard, 33, of Wayne, then stopped, exited the vehicle and began running into a wooded area behind a residence, according to the complaint. The officer identified himself as State Police and ordered the accused to stop, but he continued running around the hillside.
Maynard is charged with receiving or transferring a stolen vehicle, fleeing on foot, obstruction, speeding, no insurance, improper registration, improper motor vehicle inspection and driving with a revoked license.
Maynard was being held in Western Regional Jail on a $10,000 cash-only bond.