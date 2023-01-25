Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — Wayne Middle School began the Chicken Tenders club just last year, but now nearly half of the school’s students are members.

At Wayne Middle, 175 students tend to chickens by collecting eggs, feeding them and even cleaning coops in the Chicken Tenders club, advisor and Wayne interventionist Samantha Stephens said.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

