WAYNE — Renovations on Wayne Middle School to improve student safety could begin in spring 2023.

Wayne County Schools representatives, including Superintendent Todd Alexander and Board of Education President Missy Perry Hall, met Friday with Rodney Pauley of ZMM Architects & Engineers to make plans for Wayne Middle School’s major improvement project, which includes a new safe schools entrance.

Sarah Ingram is a reporter for The Herald-Dispatch, covering public K-12 education. Follow her on Twitter @SIngramHD.

