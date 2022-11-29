Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library will be hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar beginning Monday, Dec. 5, at the Wayne branch, located at 325 Keyser St.

The bazaar is hosted yearly with community crafters and local artisans donating items to be sold. Proceeds raised are used to fund children’s programs at the branch including weekly story time and the summer reading program.

