WAYNE — The Wayne Public Library will be hosting its annual Christmas Bazaar beginning Monday, Dec. 5, at the Wayne branch, located at 325 Keyser St.
The bazaar is hosted yearly with community crafters and local artisans donating items to be sold. Proceeds raised are used to fund children’s programs at the branch including weekly story time and the summer reading program.
This year will feature items ranging from $1 up with contributions already including afghans, cloth books, table runners, pillows, wreaths, several types of gnomes and several full size quilts that are machine quilted.
There is also a raffle for a quilt crafted by The WV Extension Wayne County CEOS Quilt and Fiber Club featuring nods to local authors in the area.
“The group donated their time and skills to make this quilt to stress the importance and library services and literacy,” Branch Manager Lana Smith said. “This quilt was generously funded through a grant by the foundation for the Tri-State community.”
Pictured on the quilt is a book shelf including a cute cat, decor and books with some labeled with local authors’ names including Robert Thompson, Peggy Napier, Cody Mills, Todd Marcum and more.
Tickets are priced at one for $3 and two for $5. Entries are available at the library.
Smith said she hopes to see people come out and shop, while supporting their local library and children.
“The proceeds from this bazaar help provide for our children’s programs throughout the year,” she said. “All donations are appreciated small or big.”
The Wayne Public Library is open Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.