Amber Adams has been putting in the work to complete a total lifestyle makeover, and the opening of the Wayne Rec Center in the Wayne Community Center has been a crucial step in her journey.
The Wayne Rec Center, now housed in the Wayne Community Center, is free of charge for the time being and offers newly purchased Nordic Trac treadmill and rowing machines, weight equipment and more.
“I love the variety of equipment,” Adams said. “You aren’t limited to just a treadmill and a weight bench. There’s something for everyone and things for new gym goers to try out.”
She said the opening of the rec center close to home helps with the drive and motivation to work out consistently.
“I am ecstatic to have the rec center right in town! I know there are other options, but it’s going to take an extra hour just to drive there and back and that’s an hour I don’t have to spare. Knowing I can drive 5 minutes down the road and walk into a free gym is so much more of an incentive to keep me pushing for my weight loss goals.”
Adams said often there is a stigma surrounding similar facilities and she is determined to break those.
“There’s a stigma that only fit or buff people can go to the gym and that is not the case at all. My ultimate goal is to show people you do not have to be a body builder to utilize this,” she said. “We can all be in different areas of our journeys and the rec center will not discriminate against that. It doesn’t matter if you need a 10 minute walk or if you’re training to be the world’s strongest person, I’ll be cheering for you.”
Town of Wayne Mayor Danny Grace said it was important to open a rec center back up to serve as a community service for residents to improve their overall health.
“Not only does it help people to be overall healthier, it also gives us something more here in town and closer to home for our residents,” Grace said. “A lot of people are forced to travel father distances to places such as Planet Fitness to be able to work out and this allows them to stay closer to home and hopefully draw more people to utilize it.”
Adams said Grace has been helpful through the opening of the facility.
“He is there to show you how to work the equipment or fix any problems that arise,” she said. “It’s incredible to have someone that wants better for our community and provide us with the tools we need. The fact that this is a free facility shows that he truly wants the best for the community — regardless of your ability to pay for it.”
Grace said the plans for the facility have been in the works since the end of 2019, but the coronavirus pandemic stalled chances of opening the center in 2020.
“It’s been a two-year process, but I’m glad to finally have it open and ready for our residents,” Grace said.
Currently hours of operation are from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. and then 5 to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Grace said in the future, hours will become more concrete and a small usage fee may be charged.