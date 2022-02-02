A preliminary report showing a decrease of 115 students in Wayne County Schools for the 2021-22 school year could result in a possible $1.2 million loss for the Board of Education for the 2022-23 year budget.
Superintendent Todd Alexander reviewed preliminary funding for the county during the Jan. 25 Board of Education meeting and said about seven positions from faculty and three from service personnel could be cut to stay within budget with the lost money.
Alexander reminded the board that these were preliminary numbers from the West Virginia Department of Education and final numbers should be released in the near future.
“These are just preliminary computations,” he said. “At some point, we’ll get what’s called ‘final computations,’ what they’re doing now is they’re giving us a preliminary number.”
In the preliminary estimations, Wayne County schools would receive $21.5 million for professional salaries, about $496,000 less than funds allocated within the 2021-22 school year.
The county would receive $7.1 million for service personnel, $175,000 less than last school year, and the decrease would be $70,000 accounting for fixed charges and benefits.
Students from Dunlow Elementary, Crum K-8, Fort Gay K-8 and Tolsia High School were recognized for their academic achievements on 2020-21 school year state tests.
The board discussed proposed legislation that could affect schools and future board meetings. Alexander said no major changes were apparent, with one possible change requiring all meetings to have in-person and virtual access.
97% of the county’s lighting project has been completed, Alexander said. The project consisted of LED light replacements at all Wayne County schools.
The next regularly scheduled Board of Education meeting is set for 6 p.m. Feb. 8 at the Board of Education Office.
Sarah Ingram is a reporter for HD Media, covering Wayne County. Follow her on Twitter @IngramWCn.