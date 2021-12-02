WAYNE – Want to skip the crowd and order groceries online? Walmart has now launched the service for customers at the Wayne location.
As of Dec. 3, 2021 the Wayne Walmart location now has pick-up options available ranging from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
The free service, which was initially piloted in Denver in 2013, enables customers to order groceries online and pick them up at their local Walmart store without leaving their cars
Customers can take advantage of Walmart's "Everyday Low Prices" on a huge assortment of groceries and more and save time by shopping online by using Walmart’s Pickup and delivery service.
To order:
Order and Choose a Pickup Time: Customers visit walmart.com/grocery or through the Walmart Grocery mobile app, enter their ZIP codes to select a local store and begin creating their shopping lists. During checkout, they select a time to pick up their orders.
Personal Grocery Shoppers Fill the Basket: Highly-trained personal shoppers carefully select the freshest produce, meats and other items each customer requested.
Pick Up and Go: Once a customer arrives at the store, they can park in one of the specified Online Grocery Pickup parking spaces marked in orange, and enter a designated number to call to alert an associate. An associate will quickly retrieve the prepared order and load it into the customer’s car within minutes.
When your order is ready, Walmart will send a Ready for Pickup email if you’ve chosen to pick up from your local store. Wait until you receive an email from the store stating your order is ready before going to the store.
You can find the phone number under the store's address in your Ready for Pickup email.
There is a order minimum order of $35 for online grocery pick-up.