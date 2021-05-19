HUNTINGTON — West Virginia American Water will spend about $1.9 million to replace more than 10,000 feet of water main in Cabell and Wayne counties.
Customers in the two counties will see infrastructure upgrades that include replacing 5,400 feet of 12-inch pipe on Toms Creek near Salt Rock and 4,000 feet of 16-inch pipe on U.S. 60 and Cyrus Creek, the company said in a press release issued Wednesday.
“Water and wastewater infrastructure across the country is aging and in need of repair or replacement,” Mike Raymo, director of engineering, said in the release. “Our team is committed to continuously upgrading our existing infrastructure and providing the water service and reliability our customers expect.”
Customers impacted by infrastructure projects in their area will be notified by a letter prior to the start of the project. The letter will include a local contact for questions as well as details on the individual project timeline and restoration efforts.
In addition, West Virginia American Water and the contractors on each project will provide updates as work progresses. These updates may be provided by informational door hangers or through phone, text or email notifications based on customer preferences.
Customers are encouraged to log on to the company’s self‐service portal at mywater.amwater.com to enter their contact information and preferences. Customers with limited internet access can contact the company’s customer service center at 1-800-685-8660 to update their contact information and preferences.