HUNTINGTON — As this series of outdoor summertime shows continues for the Huntington Symphony Orchestra, the theme of collaboration with Tri-State-connected artists remains intact.
Joining the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on Saturday, Aug. 20, will be West Virginia’s jazz ambassador, Bob Thompson.
Touted as an evening of “Hot Jazz and Cool Nights with the Bob Thompson Unit,” the concert by the Huntington Symphony Orchestra will take place at the Ritter Park Amphitheater at 8 p.m. Tickets range from $20 general admission and $45 for reserved seats, as well as special prices for groups of 20 or more, to exclusive prices for special tables of groups of eight or 10.
Beginning at 6:30 p.m., the band Stolen Moments will perform a preshow concert at Ritter Park Amphitheater before the main event.
More information can be found at huntingtonsymphony.org.
Bob Thompson, the Mountain State’s premier jazz artist, made the best of his downtime during the COVID-19 pandemic by improving his skills on his instrument and writing new music, some of which will be performed with the Huntington Symphony Orchestra on Saturday.
“I’m hanging in there and doing a lot of fun things,” said Thompson. “I still practice and do all of that, so my fingers are still good after all of these years of playing. You got to keep it going and don’t quit. I love playing music too much to quit. During the pandemic, I was home a lot and part of what I did was practice and write a lot of music during that period, and I also listened to other artists. One pianist I’ve been listening to over the last year or so is Mulgrew Miller. I just like his piano style, and his concept on playing is similar to the way I think. So I used the pandemic as a time to be creative and try and bring my art to another level.”
Thompson is a fan of late jazz pianist McCoy Tyner, especially Tyner’s “Fly With The Wind” album where he combined jazz music with a full string section. That combination found on Tyner’s 1976 recording inspired Thompson’s own collaboration with symphony orchestras, which he has done several times in the past.
“I was thinking about McCoy’s ‘Fly With The Wind’ recording when I was getting ready for this show on Saturday, because on that album he had strings playing on it and that is kind of what we’re doing with the Huntington Symphony this weekend,” said Thompson. “We will be playing a lot of songs that I have written, including some pieces that I wrote during the pandemic. The orchestral charts, the arranging of the music that the orchestra will play with us, was done by Matthew Jackfert.”
Jackfert resides in Charleston and is a composer of music, a radio host for West Virginia Public Radio and a performing musician. He has written many themes for various TV shows, radio shows, documentaries and films. His original compositions have been performed by the National Symphony Orchestra, the Cleveland Orchestra, the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, the Colorado Symphony Orchestra, the West Virginia Symphony Orchestra, the Richmond Symphony, the Atlanta Pops Orchestra and the Montclaire String Quartet. On the roots music side of things, Jackfert collaborates with The Company Stores band.
Now music fans will be able to hear Jackfert’s symphonic arrangements written to augment Thompson’s original jazz pieces.
As for Thompson’s process when it comes time to write his current musical explorations, inspiration is the key.
“Usually, I get some kind of melodic content that hits me and I try to figure out what the music is trying to say,” said Thompson. “One of the songs that I will be doing on Saturday is a piece called ‘Freedom Ring,’ and the melody that came to me sounds like bell tones, like bells ringing. That was the way I was thinking about it when it came to me anyway.”
Thompson leaves room in his creations for some improvisational solos, which is one of the hallmarks of this exclusively American genre.
“As for doing solos, for improvising, it’s like talking words and communication,” said Thompson. “You try to communicate feeling when you are improvising. That is the way I approach it. I try to make people feel something, to feel the way I feel about the music. So I just let it flow like that. It is like anything else, as in you study the elements of music and then when you get ready to talk, it automatically calls all of that up. It is like language. You study grammar and sentence structure, but when you are talking, it’s the ideas and the feelings that you have inside of you that decide the words you use.
“It is the same with improvisation. You spend time studying music, putting information into the computer that is your mind, and then when you get ready to play, it calls on everything you have done in practice. The idea is to take the listener on a journey.”
For more information, visit Thompson’s West Virginia Music Hall of Fame page at wvmusichalloffame.com/hof_bthompson.html.