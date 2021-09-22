HUNTINGTON — West Virginia Attorney General Patrick Morrisey and Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron met with business leaders Thursday in Huntington and Ashland at back-to-back community forums on issues that affect both states.
The first stop was at the Mountain Health Arena in Huntington in which the two attorneys general participated in a business roundtable discussion hosted by the Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce.
“I think anytime you can get two constitutional officers in the same role from two contiguous states together it’s interesting,” said Huntington Regional Chamber of Commerce President and CEO Bill Bissett. “Regardless of party, regardless of politics, these two people have very similar jobs, and I think as a business community that is located so close to Kentucky that we can learn from both of them about how they are working across the state border for their constituents.”
Cameron said defending the rule of law is not only important to individuals, but also businesses.
“Businesses should have some level of comfort that when you look at the statutes and the laws that they are being applied equally, fairly and consistently,” he said. “We want to make sure businesses and individuals know what their rights are and how we might engage with you on issues.”
Morrisey said she shared Cameron’s perspective on defending the rule of law.
“It is important for people to always know there is no Republican crime or Democrat crime and that the law needs to be enforced evenly and uniformly across the board,” he said. “You have to be known as the principal enforcer of what is right. If the attorney general doesn’t step up and handle things evenly and appropriately under the law, then who will?”
Morrisey said in today’s society, where everyone seems to be so suspicious of every political figure and news media, it’s important to make sure that the attorney general’s office is building up confidence.
“There are a group of people that will act consistent with the rule of law and will treat people fairly,” he said. “This is a very critical issue for me here in West Virginia and I know for Attorney General Cameron, as well as others across the country.”
The attorneys general talked about several other issues facing businesses, including scams and human trafficking.
“The best thing businesses and individuals can do is alert your attorney general to issues or incidents that may be a violation of the rule of law,” Cameron said. “Then we can investigate and alert others that might be having the same issues or problems.”
Following the event in Huntington, the two attorneys general traveled to Ashland for a similar event with the Ashland Alliance and business leaders from Kentucky.
For more information about Kentucky’s Attorney General Daniel Cameron, visit https://ag.ky.gov/Pages/default.aspx.
For more information about West Virginia’s Attorney General Patrick Morrisey, visit https://ago.wv.gov/Pages/default.aspx.