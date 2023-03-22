Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

State Police Resignation-West Virginia

Capt. J.L. Cahill of the West Virginia State Police fields questions from reporters Wednesday Feb. 23, 2011. Cahill submitted his resignation as West Virginia State Police superintendent on Monday, March 20, 2023. Cahill has served under Gov. Jim Justice since the governor took office in 2017. 

 Eric DiNovo | AP file photo

CHARLESTON — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Monday ordered a sweeping investigation of the State Police after he accepted the resignation of the agency’s superintendent and revealed allegations of wrongdoing, including that a video camera was placed inside a women’s locker room.

Justice said he has appointed Jack Chambers, the deputy director of the Capitol police, as interim superintendent to replace Superintendent Jan Cahill, who had served under Justice since the governor took office in 2017.

