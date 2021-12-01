CHARLESTON — A West Virginia Voter Guide has been published in braille for voters who are blind or visually impaired.
The West Virginia Secretary of State’s Office, in conjunction with the State Election Commission, published the guide. The secretary’s office released the “West Virginia Voter Guide” earlier in November for voters with visual impairments and may otherwise have difficulty receiving voting information, according to a news release.
Copies of the guides have been mailed to all 55 county clerks, who may make them available to residents through a loan. A limited number of copies are available to distribute as needed, the news release said. Disability Rights of West Virginia, a nonprofit organization that serves people with disabilities throughout the state, will also distribute the braille voter guides.
“We are continuing our effort to eliminate barriers to the ballot box for all registered West Virginia voters,” said Secretary Mac Warner in a statement. “This new Voter Guide in braille will assist a special group of West Virginians and make it easier for them to receive information on our election process.”
Information on frequently asked questions about voting options, finding a polling place and checking to see if voter registration is current is included in the voter’s guide. The West Virginia Voter Guide comes in a physical form as a rack card and booklet with braille embossing. It can also be found online at GoVoteWV.com. Rack cards are available at the local county clerk office or the Secretary of State’s offices in Charleston, Clarksburg and Martinsburg.
“The best way to empower voters is to educate them on the entire voting process from start to finish,” Warner said in a statement. “We want to ensure that every eligible voter has the information they need to be an active and informed voter.”
West Virginia voter advocacy groups can request education materials to distribute by contacting the WVSOS Elections Division at 304-558-6000.