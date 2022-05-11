WAYNE — Wayne High School will turn 100 years old in the year 2022, and the school is celebrating the milestone multiple ways, including the burial of a time capsule set to be unearthed in 2072.
On April 29, students, faculty and those with former ties to WHS gathered outside the school’s entrance for the ceremony, which featured student council speakers, band performances, cake and, of course, the burial of the time capsule.
Teacher Robert Thompson said the event was meant to serve as the grand opening of the school following the difficulties of the pandemic.
“Principal Sara Stapleton really wanted this event to be our first big thing since COVID shut us down and prevented us from having large gatherings,” he said. “It just so happened to fall with the 100th birthday and allowed us to accomplish a few things with the celebrations. It has been a school-wide effort to make all the pieces come together.”
Principal Sara Stapleton said she let the project be student-driven with the student council planning most of the event.
Stapleton came up with the idea to line the halls of the school with banners reflecting on each decade the school has been open. Topics range from news, current events and more from each set of years.
For her, being able to celebrate WHS hits close to the heart.
“For me, it is personal,” Stapleton said. “My daughters graduated as the fourth generation of our family from Wayne High School, and it means a whole lot to me to be involved.”
Several members of the student council spoke during the event showcasing the history of the school as well as what is included in the capsule.
Student body President Maya Moser said she was honored to be able to help lead the ceremony.
“I think it went so good! We have practiced so many times, so it was nice to see it run smoothly and to see not only familiar faces, but new faces and it just feels like home,” she said. “It always feels like home at WHS and that was goal we had for today’s ceremony — and you could feel it in the air that it was a smooth, successful ceremony.”
The student council planned a 100th birthday spirit week in the fall, and as time passed more plans were added to make the celebration bigger and better.
She said she hopes to be right back at WHS in 2072 to see it opened by future students.
Some items included in the capsule include a list of current faculty and staff; a mask to commemorate COVID and being back to a new normal; a letter to the future student council from current council members that includes possible improvements and values they consider important currently and a memorial pin to represent the death of Colt Adams and the effect it had on the school.
WHS will also celebrate its centennial at the annual alumni reunion set for Saturday, May 21, from 2-5 p.m. in the high school cafeteria.
The reunion is open to everyone who ever attended or worked at Wayne High School, including graduates, teachers, coaches, administrators and service personnel.
Among the activities will be guided tours of the school and photography sessions for graduates grouped by decade. The community is asked to spread the word, especially with older graduates, and try to get out as big a crowd as possible.