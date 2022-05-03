WHS greenhouse offers variety of gift options Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email May 3, 2022 4 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 6 Buy Now ALL PHOTOS: The Wayne High School greenhouse is open during school hours Monday-Friday. Photos by Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne High School greenhouse is open during school hours Monday-Friday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne High School greenhouse is open during school hours Monday-Friday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne High School greenhouse is open during school hours Monday-Friday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne High School greenhouse is open during school hours Monday-Friday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Buy Now The Wayne High School greenhouse is open during school hours Monday-Friday. Nikki Dotson Merritt | Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save WAYNE — The Wayne High School greenhouse offers a variety of gifts for upcoming Mother’s Day as well as produce for the growing season.The student grown plants are raised from seeds by greenhouse class members, which is overseen by teacher Caleb Dyer.Available for purchase are vegetables, fruits and flowers with several different options and colors for sale.Hanging baskets of flowers are $15, flowers in 4 inch pots are $3 and three packs of vegetables or flowers are $1 per pack.Some available plant varieties include 12 to 13 different types of tomatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini, cucumbers and more. There are also watermelon and cantaloupe available.The Wayne High School greenhouse is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.— Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesBRANDON RAY RUNNIONCHARLES B. SKEENSTwo Republicans face off in primary for Wayne County Commission seatMarshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's requestWayne County baby receives heart transplantCHARLES B. SKEENSOne dead, multiple people injured in 52 wreckNotebook: Merritt records 100th strike-out as freshmanWHS greenhouse offers variety of gift optionsELDRETH BURGESS “BUDDY” PERRY ImagesSorry, there are no recent results for popular images. VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries BRANDON RAY RUNNION BESSIE SIMPKINS WILLIAM H. CHAFIN LIZA MAE BLANKENSHIP FRALEY ELDRETH BURGESS “BUDDY” PERRY CHARLES B. SKEENS RAYMOND HURLEY JR. JOHN TRACY BRUNTY YAEKO GIBO PERRY CHARLES B. SKEENS