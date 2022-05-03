Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

WAYNE — The Wayne High School greenhouse offers a variety of gifts for upcoming Mother’s Day as well as produce for the growing season.

The student grown plants are raised from seeds by greenhouse class members, which is overseen by teacher Caleb Dyer.

Available for purchase are vegetables, fruits and flowers with several different options and colors for sale.

Hanging baskets of flowers are $15, flowers in 4 inch pots are $3 and three packs of vegetables or flowers are $1 per pack.

Some available plant varieties include 12 to 13 different types of tomatoes, peppers, squash, zucchini, cucumbers and more. There are also watermelon and cantaloupe available.

The Wayne High School greenhouse is open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

— Wayne County News

