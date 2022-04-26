WHS hosts military signing day Wayne County News Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Apr 26, 2022 19 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source. Click here to stay informed and subscribe to the Wayne County News. Click #isupportlocal for more information on supporting our local journalists. 1 of 5 Buy Now ALL PHOTOS: Wayne High School hosts first military signing day at the school on April 13. Photos by Steve Stapleton | For Wayne County News Buy Now Wayne High School hosts first military signing day at the school on April 13, 2022. Steve Stapleton | For Wayne County News Buy Now Wayne High School hosts first military signing day at the school on April 13, 2022. Steve Stapleton | For Wayne County News Buy Now Wayne High School hosts first military signing day at the school on April 13, 2022. Steve Stapleton | For Wayne County News Buy Now Wayne High School hosts first military signing day at the school on April 13, 2022. Steve Stapleton | For Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Wayne High School hosted its first military signing day April 13 at the school.The event featured four Army signees and one Marine Corp signee.“This is the first time we have had so many enlist and the first time we’ve hosted a signing day,” Principal Sara Stapleton said.— Wayne County News Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Nikki Dotson Merritt Author email Follow Nikki Dotson Merritt Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Latest e-Edition Wayne County News To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesOne dead, multiple people injured in 52 wreckCHARLES B. SKEENSJUANITA JUNE FOSHEEJOHN TRACY BRUNTYDALE RAY "WHITEY" PAULEYMarshall athletic HOF renamed at former QB Pennington's requestEducational plant, seed swap set for April 25YAEKO GIBO PERRYJAMES FREDRICK FRALEY SR.JIMMY WATTS Images VideosSorry, there are no recent results for popular videos. CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Recent Obituaries JOHN TRACY BRUNTY YAEKO GIBO PERRY CHARLES B. SKEENS JAMES FREDRICK FRALEY SR. DALE RAY "WHITEY" PAULEY PATRICK N. CYRUS CHARLOTTA BELLE CLAY LARRY HENRY RAMEY LOUISE EVANS BETTY KITTS THOMPSON