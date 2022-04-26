Wayne County’s TRUSTED news source.

Wayne High School hosted its first military signing day April 13 at the school.

The event featured four Army signees and one Marine Corp signee.

“This is the first time we have had so many enlist and the first time we’ve hosted a signing day,” Principal Sara Stapleton said.

— Wayne County News

